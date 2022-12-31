BCCI Names Rishabh Pant Top Test Performer For India A Day After Horrific Accident

Rishabh Pant was picked as Team India's top performer in Tests in 2022 by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) a day after the cricketer survived a horrific car crash. The 25-year-old Pant played 7 matches scoring 680 runs at a staggering average of 61.81 with four fifties and two centuries to his name. Pant has been named in the list alongside premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

What happened to Pant?

Rishabh Pant was involved in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway Friday. The left-handed batsman was travelling alone from Delhi to Uttarakhand in his Mercedes GLE when the incident happened. Pant's car collided with the divider on NH-58 near Manglaur and rolled over multiple times before catching fire. Pant managed to escape by breaking the windscreen of his car.

The accident happened at around 5:30 am. Pant was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. After the accident, Pant was rushed to a local hospital in Roorkee before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

According to a BCCI statement, the Delhi Capitals captain has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant's condition at the moment is stable but he remains under doctors' supervision. Pant was expected to return to the Indian Test side for the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in February. However, the accident will most likely delay his return to the national team. Pant was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Image: ICC