BCCI Names Venue For T20 World Cup Final, Gives Update On Issuing Visas To Pakistan Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided on the venues for the T20 World Cup 2021 matches. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is slated to host the final of the marquee event much like the IPL 2021 schedule also dictates. Besides Ahmedabad, the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Dharamsala are the other venues where the T20 World Cup 2021 matches have been scheduled to be held.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI zero in on T20 World Cup 2021 venues

Moreover, with the T20 World Cup 2021 being held in India, there were a lot of questions looming over Pakistan's participation in the event. However, the Pakistan cricket team will have no problems in travelling to India for the T20 World Cup 2021 as the Indian government has decided to grant visas to Pakistani players. Reports state that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has informed the Apex Council about the Indian government's decision to provide visas to the Pakistani players.

While speaking to PTI, an Apex Council member said that the visa issue of the Pakistan cricket team has been sorted. However, he added that whether the neighbouring fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear. The member further said that the decision regarding the same will be decided in due course of time, however, he stated that they have promised ICC that it will be sorted.

It is worth mentioning that the cricketing community has been deprived of India vs Pakistan bilateral contests for several years now. The main reason behind the absence of India vs Pakistan series is the ever-growing political tension between the two neighbouring nations. The last time the two teams played was in the 2019 ICC 50-over World Cup in England, a match which India eventually won.

IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, the Sourav Ganguly-led board is currently conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) across six venues. The matches are being played behind closed doors at Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, and Kolkata. It is yet to be decided whether the T20 World Cup will also be held without any crowds.

Notably, a number of COVID-19 cases were reported in IPL 2021's bio-bubble ahead of the start of the tournament. However, the franchises and the IPL Governing Council have done a commendable job in maintaining the standards of the bio-bubble till now. The first week of IPL 2021 was filled with some nail-biting matches and as always, the world's biggest franchise-based T20 league has enthralled fans with spectacular cricket.

SOURCE: SOURAV GANGULY INSTAGRAM