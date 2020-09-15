BCCI Offers Last Respects To Maharashtra Cricketer & Captain Sadashiv Patil

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came forward to pay their last respects to veteran cricketer Shri Sadashiv Patil who passed away at his Kolhapur residence on Tuesday. Patil was 86 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.



"He died in his sleep in the wee hours on Tuesday at his residence in Ruikar Colony in Kolhapur," Ramesh Kadam, a former office-bearer of Kolhapur District Cricket Association, told PTI.

Patil's cricketing career

A pace-bowling allrounder, Patil played against New Zealand in Bombay (now Mumbai), taking 2 for 51 and scoring 14. He didn't get another chance to play for India. Patil, though, played 36 first-class matches for Maharashtra from 1952-1964, scoring 866 runs and taking 83 wickets. He had also captained Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

The former Maharashtra cricketer had made his solitary Test appearance against New Zealand in December 1955 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai under the captaincy of Polly Umrigar. Bowling with the new ball, he picked up a wicket in each innings in India’s big win by an innings and 27 runs. Patil had impressed the selectors earlier when playing for West Zone against the Kiwis, he returned match figures of 7/74.

Though he never played for India again, Patil continued to play for Maharashtra and also played in the Lancashire League, where he featured in 52 matches, taking 111 wickets in two seasons (1959 and 1961).

Overall, he picked up 83 first-class wickets at 30.66 with 3 five-wicket hauls, he also scored 866 runs at 27.06 with three half-centuries.

