BCCI Open Up On Sudden Suspension Of Age-group Cricket Competitions In India

The resurgence of cricket has paved way for many significant changes, especially when it comes to ensuring the safety of the players. While international cricket has adapted to the concept of bio-bubble, it becomes imposing to replicate a similar structure in India's domestic cricket, considering its comprehensive nature. This is why Sourav Ganguly, along with the members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend age-group cricket tournaments because of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
Jay Shah, the secretary of the Indian cricket board, reportedly has informed the concerned authorities regarding the latest development where he has specified that organising cricket matches under such dire circumstances require stringent measures to be implemented, along with creating a bio-bubble.
According to ANI, Shah has mentioned that while the board was keen on having as many matches as possible, the current scenario has forced them to re-think. As a result, they have suspended all the age-group tournaments in the country in order to ensure the safety of the participants. He has also put emphasis on the 10th and 12th board examinations and has reckoned that young athletes also need to focus on their academic assessments.
It is worth mentioning that age-group cricket is deemed essential in Indian cricket's ecosystem. Head coach Rahul Dravid has mentored several players in the past in under-19 cricket, who have gone on to become mainstays in the senior team as well. The BCCI along with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) also made a decision of having the remaining T20 matches behind closed doors after spectators were allowed in the first two games. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is set to return to India, but that too is scheduled to be played in empty stadiums.
