BCCI Pledges To Contribute 10-Litre 2000 Oxygen Concentrators For India's COVID-19 Battle

The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) has announced that it will contribute 10-Litre 2000 Oxygen concentrators to boost India’s efforts in overcoming the COVID19 pandemic as the country battles the second wave of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the national cricket board will distribute the concentrators across India with the hope that critical medical aid and care will be provided to the needy patients and this initiative will reduce the havoc unleashed by the pandemic.

'The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected': Sourav Ganguly

“The BCCI acknowledges the stellar role the medical and healthcare community has played and continues to play as we fight this long battle against the virus. They have truly been frontline warriors and have done whatever possible to shield us. The Board has always put health and safety at the top of the chart and remains committed to the cause. The oxygen concentrators will provide immediate relief to those affected and will help in their speedy recovery", said the reigning President of the cricket board Sourav Ganguly in a statement issued by the BCCI.

'We stand shoulder to shoulder in this collective fight against the virus': Jay Shah

“We stand shoulder to shoulder in this collective fight against the virus. The BCCI understands the desperate need for medical equipment in this hour of crisis and hopes this effort will help in narrowing the demand-supply gap that has generated across the country. We have all gone through a lot but I am confident that we can stay ahead of the curve now that the vaccination drive is underway. I urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated", said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

COVID-19 cases in India

On Monday, India reported 2,22,315 new COVID-19 cases, 3,02,544 discharges & 4,454 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.