BCCI Posts Video Of Rohit Sharma Hitting Helicopter Shot Against Ravindra Jadeja; WATCH

With the Asia Cup 2022 set to begin in just a few days, Team India players have been training hard in the nets. In a recent video released by the BCCI, captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli were seen practising in the nets against spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

Rohit hits helicopter shot against Jadeja

As seen in the video uploaded by BCCI, Team India captain Rohit Sharma smacked a huge helicopter shot against all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during their latest practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. He and Virat Kohli were seen practising a range of shots all around the ground.

India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28. With just a few days remaining for the continental competition to begin, several former cricketers have voiced their opinion on who they believe would emerge victorious in what promises to be a feisty contest between two of the greatest subcontinent rivals.

India vs Pakistan squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan; Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Asia Cup 2022 full schedule