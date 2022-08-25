BCCI Posts Video Of Rohit Sharma Hitting Helicopter Shot Against Ravindra Jadeja; WATCH

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With the Asia Cup 2022 set to begin in just a few days, Team India players have been training hard in the nets. In a recent video released by the BCCI, captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli were seen practising in the nets against spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.
As seen in the video uploaded by BCCI, Team India captain Rohit Sharma smacked a huge helicopter shot against all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during their latest practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. He and Virat Kohli were seen practising a range of shots all around the ground.
🔊 Sound 🔛#TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 & @imVkohli get into the groove ahead of the first clash against Pakistan.#AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/GNd8imnmM3— BCCI (@BCCI) August 25, 2022
India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28. With just a few days remaining for the continental competition to begin, several former cricketers have voiced their opinion on who they believe would emerge victorious in what promises to be a feisty contest between two of the greatest subcontinent rivals.
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan; Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.