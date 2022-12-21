BCCI President Binny Urges Indian Players To Play Domestic Cricket; 'Don’t Sit At Home'

President Roger Binny-led new office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have urged contracted Indian players to play domestic cricket.

As per reports, the BCCI officials have asked the cricketers to remain match ready during the break from the national team. With the commencement of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, several Indian stars including the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson have joined their state teams.

While Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, and Ajinkya Rahane were already available for their state sides, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson joined their respective state teams for the first-round matches. Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will now play domestic cricket for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also being reported that only all-format Indian players are allowed to take a rest under the new diktat by BCCI.

“We must have players ready for all formats”

Speaking to InsideSport, a BCCI official said, “It had to happen. They need match practice to stay fit. With many injuries of late, we must have players ready for all formats. As President indicated, all Indian players barring all-format guys should play in domestic.” It is pertinent to mention that Ishan and Suryakumar have already made headlines with their performance in the Ranji Trophy.

Having smashed several cricketing records with a 131-ball knock of 210 runs in India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI on December 10, Kishan played for Jharkhand in the Group C Ranji Trophy match against Kerala on December 13. Following up the double hundred, Kishan smashed 132 runs in 195 balls in the first innings in Ranchi. Samson smashed 72 runs off 108 balls in the same match.

Suryakumar Yadav registers 90 off 80 for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Meanwhile, batting against Hyderabad in Mumbai’s ongoing Group B match, Suryakumar hit a quickfire 90-run knock, off 80 balls. Chahal is currently playing for Haryana in the Group A game against Baroda and is yet to register a wicket. Having said that, here’s a look at the list of Indian cricketers who are playing in the Ranji Trophy 2022.