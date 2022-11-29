BCCI President Roger Binny Served Conflict Of Interest Notice By Ethics Officer: Report

BCCI's newly-elected president Roger Binny has been served a 'conflict of interest notice by the board's ethics officer Vineet Saran. According to news agency PTI, the notice was served to Binny on November 21 in response to allegations levelled against him by former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta, who had earlier lodged a conflict of interest complaint against legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Gupta has alleged in his complaint that Binny is conflicted as his daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer is a presenter for Star Sports, the network that has the media rights for Indian cricket. Binny has reportedly been asked to submit a written response by December 20.

"You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of "conflict of interest" on your part," the notice read.

"You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit," it added.

Roger Binny's career

Binny took over as the 36th president of the BCCI in October this year after former chief Sourav Ganguly's tenure came to an end. Binny was elected unopposed to the top post in Indian cricket at BCCI's Annual General Meeting in October. Binny was the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association from 2019 to 2022 before being elevated to BCCI president. He has also worked as a national selector for the men's team in 2012. Binny was the coach of the India U-19 team that won the World Cup in 2000. He also worked as the coach of the Bengal Ranji Trophy team in 2007.

The 67-year-old has played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for the country from 1979 to 1987. Binny has 830 runs and 47 wickets in the longest format, while 629 runs and 77 wickets in ODIs. The all-rounder was a vital part of the Indian squad that won the 1983 World Cup in England.

(Image: AP)