BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Announces Return To Playing Cricket; 'Enjoying The Training'

In the latest development, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has announced his return to cricket by sharing images of him training hard in the gym on social media.

In the latest development, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has announced his return to cricket by sharing images of him training hard in the gym on social media. The 50-year-old will compete in a one-off match in the Legends Cricket League to celebrate 'Azadi ka Mahotsav' (75 years of independence).

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announces return to cricket

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly shared pictures on his Instagram handle of him training hard before he gets to the field and competes in the one-off match for the Legends Cricket League. He captioned the post, "Enjoying the training to get ready to play for one off charity fundraising game for azadi ka mahatsov..75 years of Indian independence and also for women empowerment with the top legends of the legends league cricket. Need to hit some cricket balls soon."

 

