BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Chats With Rahul Dravid Ahead Of IND Vs WI 1st T20I; See Pic

Rohit Sharma debut as the skipper of Team India in white-ball format started with a 3-0 series win and now he would want his team to continue their fine form and clean sweep the T20I series as well. The BCCI on Monday shared images of the Men in Blue sweating it out at Eden Gardens ahead of the 1st T20I match. However, one image that set social media a buzz was that of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Team India head coach Rahul Dravid talking to each other.

India vs West Indies: Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly photo goes viral

The image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Team India coach Rahul Dravid having a chat was which was shared by the BCCI's official Twitter account on Tuesday. More than the meeting it was the way both the former cricketers were captured talking that caught the attention of fans. Both Ganguly and Dravid were seen wearing face masks and also maintaining some distance from each other while having the conversation.

India vs West Indies T20 series schedule

After the India vs West Indies ODI series was played behind closed doors in Ahmedabad, the attention now shifts towards the T20I series which will be played inside Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. The three matches in the T20I series will be played on February February 16, 18 and 20. Ahead of the start of the T20I series, it was reported that the Cricket Association Of Bengal would want cricket fans to come and support the team.

According to a report by ANI, the Cricket Association of Bengal on Thursday had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow spectators at Eden Gardens for the last two T20Is of the three-match series against West Indies. The CAB Statement said, "The BCCI has allowed only upper tier and hospitality boxes for sponsors and representatives for the first match". The CAB has again requested the BCCI to reconsider and allow spectators for the remaining matches. "CAB will intimate all stakeholders once it receives feedback from the board,".

India vs West Indies T20 squad

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

West Indies' T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Image: BCCI/Twitter