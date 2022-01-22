BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Denies Report Of Issuing Show Cause Notice To Virat Kohli

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has quashed the news about him wanting to send a show-cause notice to former Team India skipper Virat Kohli. According to a PTI report, Sourav Ganguly wanted to issue a show-cause notice to Virat before the beginning of the series against South Africa in December 2021. Before the departure to South Africa Virat Kohli Virat while addressing the press conference made some strong comments over the way his captaincy issue was handled by the board.

Sourav Ganguly comments on reports of showcase notice to Virat Kohli

As per ANI report, Sourav Ganguly in his statement has termed the news of showcase notice as 'not true'. Earlier the same new portal had reported that Ganguly had indeed spoken to Kohli regarding the leadership change adding, that he had requested Virat to also not give up the T20I captaincy.

However, Kohli held a press conference before Team India geared up to depart for South Africa. In this, the former white-ball skipper contradicted Ganguly saying he was never asked to leave the T20I captaincy adding that even regarding the ODI captaincy, the communication could have been better.

Last week when Virat Kohli had decided to step down as Team India Test skipper, Sourav Ganguly had tweeted "Under Virat's leadership, Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and BCCI respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli," Ganguly had tweeted.

As per the PTI report after losing the Test series in South Africa recently, Kohli decided to quit as Test captain, and before announcing it, he even called the BCCI secretary Jay Shah. But, as per reports, he didn’t bother to call Ganguly.