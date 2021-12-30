BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Team India For Historic Win Over SA

After Team India registered a thumping victory over South Africa, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly congratulated the Men in Blue for their stellar performance. The team emerged victorious, winning the game by 113 runs at the Supersport Park in Centurion to script history and lead the three-match series 1-0.

This was one of the most significant victories India had in Test cricket as they became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. The victory was a special one as Virat Kohli & co managed to grab a win despite the second day of the Test being washed out by rain.

Following India’s historic win, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on India’s performance and congratulated them for the win. He believes that South Africa would have to be at its very best in order to make a comeback against this Indian side.

“Great victory for Team India ..not surprised by the result at all...will be a hard team to beat this series. South Africa will have to play out of their skins to do that ..enjoy the new year BCCI,” tweeted Sourav Ganguly.

In 2021, India has managed to breach several so-called fortresses starting right from their memorable win at Gabba, Brisbane against Australia followed by victories at Lords and the Oval in London. The victory at the Supersport Park was India’s fourth away win this year- joint-most by them in a calendar year.

With this win in the first test match, India now has a great chance to script their maiden India vs South Africa Test series win in South Africa, which is the only country where they are yet to achieve that feat. The series will now move to Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg where India have great memories from their 2018/19 tour.

Woodland Hospitals issues health update on Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Woodland Hospitals, who have given their daily health update "On the third day of admission, Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains hemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and had his breakfast and lunch." the statement read.

Image: Twitter/ BCCI/ PTI