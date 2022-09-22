BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Issues Statement On Rumours Of Becoming Next ICC Chairman

Sourav Ganguly, a former India captain and the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has denied rumours that he is considering running for the position of ICC Chairman, a position for which elections are set to take place in November of this year. Ganguly has been linked to rumours that he was intending to step down as BCCI president in order to run for the ICC Chairmanship. However, Ganguly has dismissed the speculations saying that the ICC chairmanship is not in his hands.

'Not in my hands': Sourav Ganguly on ICC Chairmanship

When asked about his name doing rounds for the top post at the apex cricketing body, Ganguly said, "ICC chairmanship is not in my hands."

Earlier this month, a number of reports surfaced suggesting that Ganguly would run for the position of ICC Chairman at the election in November. The International Cricket Council's current chairman, Greg Barclay, will leave the position in November of this year when his two-year term comes to an end. He was elected the ICC Chairman in November 2020. It was also reported that the current BCCI Secretary Jay Shah would take over the role of the BCCI President if Ganguly steps down to contest for the ICC Chairmanship.

Ganguly, Shah get huge relief from SC

The Supreme Court of India recently granted a respite to both Ganguly and Shah, allowing them to remain in their respective positions at the BCCI. The apex court loosened the cooling-off period regulation for all office bearers. In order for them to continue in their respective positions, Ganguly and Shah approached the court to request its approval to change a section of the BCCI's constitution that earlier required office holders to complete a three-year cooling-off period if they had already served two consecutive terms in a state association.

While Ganguly was the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Shah served as joint secretary at Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

All officer bearers who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in a state cricket association were obligated to serve out a three-year cooling-off period between terms under an earlier version of the constitution. The Supreme Court has now ruled that the cooling-off period rule will apply to office holders only after they have served a maximum of 12 years at one go, including both at the state association and BCCI level.

Image: PTI

