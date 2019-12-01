The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly On Spot-fixing In State Leagues

Cricket News

Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday stated that the board has taken stringent measures against betting and fixing incidents in several state leagues

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Soon after the Annual General Meeting, BCCI President and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday stated that the board has taken stringent measures against betting and fixing incidents in several state leagues. This comes in the backdrop of the Karnataka Premier League controversy where seven people including two players and owner of Belagavi team were arrested in the spot-fixing scandal. Ganguly said that the BCCI is dealing with the cases and is also looking to strengthen the anti-corruption unit of the board.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG