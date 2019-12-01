BCCI President Sourav Ganguly On Spot-fixing In State Leagues

Soon after the Annual General Meeting, BCCI President and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday stated that the board has taken stringent measures against betting and fixing incidents in several state leagues. This comes in the backdrop of the Karnataka Premier League controversy where seven people including two players and owner of Belagavi team were arrested in the spot-fixing scandal. Ganguly said that the BCCI is dealing with the cases and is also looking to strengthen the anti-corruption unit of the board.