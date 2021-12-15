BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Remains Mum On Virat Kohli's Claims In Captaincy Row

After former Team India ODI skipper Virat Kohli's startling revelations in his press conference, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly refused to respond to the captaincy debate and maintained silence on the matter. The former Indian skipper was seen leaving the scene without answering any questions from the media on Wednesday in Kolkata.

Virat Kohli responds to Sourav Ganguly's claims

During his press conference on Wednesday, former Team India ODI skipper Virat Kohli cleared the air that he had never been told not to leave T20I cricket captaincy.

"I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it’s a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don't want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy," revealed the 33-year old.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier told ANI, "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats."

Because of the astonishing contradictions in the statements of the two former captains, the Indian cricket team is currently in turmoil. Following BCCI's announcement, Kohli will now only lead the team in Test cricket, while Rohit Sharma will take over the leadership role in both the shorter formats.

Since the hitman is not included in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, Kohli was also made to answer questions regarding a possible rift between the two. In response, he made it clear that he had no issues with Rohit, stating that he was tired of answering these questions repeatedly.