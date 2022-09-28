BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Returns To The Iconic Lord's Balcony But There's A Twist

Two decades after legendary Indian captain Sourav Ganguly created one of the most iconic sights in cricket history by taking off his shirt at Lord's following the side's victory over England, the BCCI President returned to the site but this time for a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The iconic Lord's balcony was created as part of the Durga Puja pandal this year.

West Bengal | BCCI president Sourav Ganguly inaugurated Mitali Sangha community Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata



A temporary structure of Lord's Pavilion was set up adjacent to the pandal for Ganguly from Puja Committee. Iconic Lord's moment is the theme of this puja pandal (27.09) pic.twitter.com/ElAI3Gqdel — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

Sourav Ganguly hoists flag at Durga Puja

After BCCI President Sourav Ganguly hosted the flag during the Durga Puja, the iconic memory from Lord's was brought back to fans. The moment is from July 2002 when Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh (69) and batsman Mohammed Kaif (87*) helped India chase down a gigantic 326-run target set by England in the Natwest series final. After the total was chased down, Ganguly was so ecstatic that he took off his shirt and swung it from the balcony.

Remembering that jaw dropping moment at Lords.



One wonders if Ganguly and his pals will be forced to discard their jerseys for a new one before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The juice is turning sour. pic.twitter.com/AYRgkSEmO1 — 𝒜𝓃𝓉♡𝓃𝓎 𝐹𝑒𝓇𝓃𝒶𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓏 (@leucaindica) September 21, 2022

It was the then-Indian skipper's response to a similar act by English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff after a series-levelling win over India at Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai, another iconic cricketing venue of India, earlier that year. With this act, Ganguly had unleashed a bold, defiant and fearless India and the national team adopted these traits in years to come, especially under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Significance of Durga Puja in India

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. To destroy Mahishasura, Goddess Druga appeared from the fusion of all the gods' energies in heaven. She had ten arms, and on each of them, she carried the most lethal weapon belonging to each God. All of Goddess Durga's weapons are sanctified during this time.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry-go-round mood during these days. This year Maha Shashti falls on October 1 and Vijaya Dashami on October 5.

(Inputs from ANI)