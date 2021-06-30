BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Reveals Favourite Moment From Team India's WTC Journey

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has revealed his best moment from Team India's World Test Championship journey. Ganguly, while speaking to The Week magazine, said Team India's historic win over Australia down under earlier this year remains the highlight for him. The former skipper said beating Australia in their own backyard was a huge achievement for the side with several key players missing, including regular captain Virat Kohli. Ganguly heaped praise on Team India's consistent performance in the inaugural cycle of the WTC.

'WTC a very good concept'

Ganguly also shed some light on his thoughts on having a "best of three" format for the WTC final as suggested by Team India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri. Ganguly said the ICC will definitely receive feedbacks from all participating members and things will be looked into for sure for the upcoming edition of the championship. Ganguly, however, added that the WTC is a "very good concept", given that Test cricket is considered the pinnacle of the sport.

Team India lost the first edition of the ICC World Test Championship final despite being on top of the rankings for five consecutive years. India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets, courtesy of some mind-blowing performances from the Kiwi bowlers. Kyle Jamieson stood out amongst the bowlers as he picked up a total of 7 wickets in the game, including a five-wicket haul. Apart from Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Trent Boult also contributed with the ball in New Zealand's win. Kane Williamson remained the key with the bat for the Blackcaps as he scored 49 and 52 not-out to help his side chase down a low total set by India.

The next cycle of the World Test Championship is expected to begin with the five-match Test series between India and England between August and September. Team Indian will then play a two-match Test series at home against the reigning champion New Zealand in November.

