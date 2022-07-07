BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly Enjoys Birthday Meal With Sachin Tendulkar & Jay Shah; See Pics

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), celebrated his 50th birthday with friends and family in England. On Thursday, pre-birthday festivities were conducted by former India captain Ganguly, who will turn 50 on July 8. Rajiv Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI, posted a photo of Ganguly celebrating the special day with him, Sachin Tendulkar, and Jay Shah at a restaurant in the United Kingdom.

Ganguly can be seen dining with Tendulkar, BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah in one of the images going viral on Twitter. Another photo shows Tendulkar and his wife Anjali posing for a photo with Ganguly and his wife Dona. In another picture, Ganguly's birthday cake is displayed, complete with his photographs and the number '50' written on it with the text 'Happy Birthday'.

Ganguly's career

Ganguly made his debut for India in 1992. However, Ganguly vanished from the international scene for a while until rejoining the national team four years later in 1996. Following the catastrophic match-fixing incident that rocked the BCCI to its core in 2000, Ganguly was named the Indian team's captain. The Kolkata-born cricketer played for India up until 2008. He participated in 311 ODIs and 113 Test matches, amassing 11,363 and 7,212 runs, respectively.

Ganguly played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL from 2008 to 2010. He was the first captain of KKR in the inaugural season of the IPL. He later joined Pune Warriors India until his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2012. He played for Bengal, Lancashire, and Northamptonshire in domestic cricket.

After retiring from cricket, Ganguly joined the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) as an administrator. He quickly became the president of CAB and served in the position from 2015 to 2019. He was elected unopposed as the president of the BCCI in 2019. Ganguly is currently a hot property in global cricket given his control over the world's richest cricketing body, the BCCI. he is currently in the UK and was spotted watching the fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston.

Image: Twitter/@RajivShukla

