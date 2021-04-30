BCCI Provide HUGE Update On Announcing World Test Championship Final Squad

The inaugural World Test Championship Final is all set to place as per schedule at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both the teams will battle for the first World Test Championship battle. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given an important update for selecting the squad for the WTC Final 2021.

BCCI to select a 24-member squad by the end of May

During the ongoing IPL, the BCCI has geared up for the selection process of the probable 24-member squad that will represent India in the World Test Championship Final. The BCCI had earlier asked the selection committee which is led by Chetan Sharma to submit a list of around 24 players for the Final against New Zealand. The selection committee has submitted a list of 35 players to the BCCI, which will be cut down to a squad of around 24 players in the coming weeks.

This Test squad will also represent India in the Test series against England, starting from August 4, after concluding the WTC Final 2021. The Test squad for the WTC Final and the England series is expected to be confirmed by the latter half of May. The BCCI will also look after the logistics and travel arrangements of the probable list of players.

UK coronavirus cases not to affect the WTC Final 2021

During the ongoing coronavirus situation, fans were worried about the WTC Final being postponed. The UK coronavirus cases have included India in its travel red list, which has banned all flights from India coming into the UK. However, the WTC Final is all set to proceed as per the schedule at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Virat Kohli and the Indian team may be travelling by chartered flight.

New Zealand players in IPL to travel with the Team India

Upon arrival, Virat Kohli and the team will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine as per the guidelines set by the UK government. Around 10 New Zealand players are a part of the ongoing IPL 2021. New Zealand will face the England team in a 2-match Test series before the WTC Final.

Heath Mills, the chief executive for NZ Cricket Players Association, said that the players cannot come back to New Zealand, do their 2-week isolation, and go back to England. Mills stated the logistically challenges behind the team coming back. As of now, the New Zealand team players in the IPL will be travelling with the Indian team to England where they will play their Test series against England first.

