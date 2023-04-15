'He Remains Pain-free': BCCI Provides 'medical Update' On Jasprit Bumrah And Shreyas Iyer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday provided a major update on the injuries of fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batsman Shreyas Iyer. In a statement issued on its official website, the BCCI stated that Jasprit Bumrah recently underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back and has commenced his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The statement said that Jasprit Bumrah was advised to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery.

The statement further provided an update on Indian batter and Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Shreyas Iyer's injury saying that the Mumbai-born cricketer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. The statement also added that Shreyas Iyer will remain under the doctor's supervision for two weeks after the surgery and will then return to the NCA for his rehab.

BCCI's statement

Mr Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday," the BCCI said in its statement. "Mr Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation

Bumrah suffered a back injury in September 2022 and had to miss the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He attempted to make a comeback for a white-ball series against Australia in September but had to be pulled out due to a stiff back. His last international appearance before this was in England, where he played one T20I, two ODIs, and a one-off Test in Birmingham.

Iyer has been dealing with an impinged nerve caused by a bulged disc in his lower back since returning from the Bangladesh series in December 2022. Despite receiving six injections, he still experienced discomfort and had to withdraw from the white-ball series against Sri Lanka in January and the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in February. He returned to play the next two Tests of the Australia series but was unable to bat in the first innings of the final Test in Ahmedabad and was ultimately ruled out of the match. Both Bumrah and Iyer are likely to miss out on playing for India in the upcoming ICC Test Championship final, which is scheduled to take place in June this year.

