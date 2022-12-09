BCCI Provides Crucial Update On Rohit Sharma's Thumb Injury Ahead Of Test Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday provided an important update on captain Rohit Sharma's thumb injury, which the latter suffered during the second ODI against Bangladesh. The BCCI issued a release confirming that Rohit has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the third and final ODI on Saturday. The BCCI also stated that Rohit's availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later," the release stated.

Earlier, Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid had said that the expert in Mumbai will determine whether Rohit can take part in the Test series against Bangladesh. The two-match Test series is slated to begin on December 14. If Rohit is ruled out of the Test series, vice-captain KL Rahul will take his place and lead the side in the contest. Rahul acted as the stand-in captain for the majority of the time in the second ODI, which India lost by 5 runs.

India are scheduled to play the third and final ODI on Saturday. Bangladesh have already won the series courtesy of their victories in the first and second ODI. India lost the first two games by the barest of margins as Bangladesh managed to play a level above the Men in Blue. India lost the first match by 1 wicket and went down in the second ODI by 5 runs. India will look to secure a win in the third match to get a consolation win and reduce the margin to 2-1.

