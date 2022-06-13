BCCI Raises Pension Of Former Cricketers & Officials, 75% Of Ex-employees To Get 100% Hike

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the country's regulatory body for cricket, has increased the monthly pension of former cricketers (men and women) and match officials. This increase will help around 900 employees, and it has been a long-standing demand of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA), which represents Indian cricketers on the BCCI top council. In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that around 75% of employees will receive a 100% increase in their pensions.

The news followed the sale of Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcast rights. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is said to have paid a total of Rs 44,075 crore for the rights for the next five years. The digital and television rights were purchased at the e-auction by some of the world's largest media corporations.

Shah tweeted, "I’m pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100% raise."

ICA demands a pension for retired players who have played fewer than 25 first-class matches

Further, other significant ICA demands include a pension for retired players who have played fewer than 25 first-class matches, as well as a pension for widows of former cricketers and women domestic cricketers. It is worth mentioning here that many domestic cricketers in India suffered financial difficulties after the Ranji Trophy was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: ANI