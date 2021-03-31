BCCI Rebukes Virat Kohli's Scheduling Concern, Questions Him For Having No Issues With IPL

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently raised his concerns about India’s packed cricketing schedule. Amidst the limited-overs series against England at home, the batting icon spoke about the need of being in loop whenever the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) makes a schedule for their international games. Regarding Kohli’s concerns, a BCCI official recently stated their response while speaking with ANI.

BCCI official questions Virat Kohli’s lack of concern for IPL schedule

The BCCI official stated that even though Virat Kohli’s concern is a valid one, it would be difficult for the Indian board to make changes to the schedule especially during times of a pandemic. The official added that the issue can be addressed in two ways. The BCCI spokesperson said the first would be to “figure out a rotation policy that gives players some freedom for down-time” and the second would be to reduce the number of international matches, before claiming that none of the two paths would be simple to execute.

The BCCI official also questioned Virat Kohli’s stance on the hectic schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He stated that the Indian captain has not expressed any of his reservations regarding the tournament. The official claimed that one can “presume” that Kohli is okay with IPL scheduling as well as the addition of two new teams from next year onwards.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule and squad updates

On January 20, the RCB franchise retained 14 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and uncapped Indian cricketers like KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a list of the entire RCB squad for the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

RCB squad

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai and Finn Allen.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! ðŸ¤©



Which RCB game are you looking forward to the most, 12th Man Army?ðŸ¤”#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WXj353JQqc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021

How much is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around â‚¹196 crores (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹900 crores (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth â‚¹1,700 crores (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is â‚¹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around â‚¹24 crores (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns â‚¹17 crores (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Virat Kohli Instagram