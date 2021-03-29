BCCI Recalls Virender Sehwag's Epic Knock Of 309 On This Day In 2004 Against Pakistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) went back in time to recall former Indian vice-captain Virender Sehwag's epic knock of 309 against arch-rivals Pakistan on this very day in 2004 which made him the first Indian batsman to register a triple century in the longest format of the game.

Viru's stellar knock had come against a formidable Pakistan team in the first Test that was played in Multan.

Sehwag becomes the 1st Indian to score 300

On March 29, 2004, Sehwag notched up his maiden Test triple hundred during the first of the three-match Test series against Inzamam-ul-Haq-led Pakistan in Multan. The destructive Delhi opener toyed with the Pakistani bowlers as if there was no tomorrow and he successfully decoded spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's spin tactics especially his trademark 'Doosra' by depositing him into the stands at regular intervals. Virender Sehwag's knock of 309 included 39 boundaries and six maximums.

The dynamic opening batsman was adjudged Man of the Match as India went on to register a famous win by an innings and 52 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Indian side eventually went on to win the Test series 2-1. Apart from this knock, Sehwag also scored another triple century (319) against South Africa in 2008 in Chennai and he missed his third triple ton by a whisker in a home series against Sri Lanka the following year when he was caught & bowled by Muttiah Muralitharan for 293.

The veteran all-rounder holds the record of having scored the fastest triple century in terms of balls (278) to date. It had come against the Proteas during his magnificent knock of 319. Meanwhile, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh'is the only Indian batsman to score two Test triple centuries and the fourth batsman in world cricket to have achieved this feat in red-ball cricket. Others in the list include legendary Australian batsman Sir Donald Bradman, former West Indies skipper Brian Lara, and, Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle respectively.