BCCI Refuses To Discuss Pending Payments Issue At Special Meeting, Treasurer Blames States

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday held a special general meeting to discuss the resumption of IPL 2021 and create contingency plans for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. However, the issue related to the payments of Indian domestic players failed to find a spot in the meeting's agenda. According to a report, the issue was raised in the meeting by one of the state associations, but BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and vice-president Rajiv Shukla refused to discuss it.

BCCI treasurer blames state associations

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal later said that it is up to the state associations to send a compensation package to the board, following which the payments could be disbursed. Dhumal added that none of the state associations have sent any proposal regarding the amount of money they will be needing to clear the payments. While talking to news agency PTI, Dhumal explained that the payments are sent to state boards, following which they disburse money based on the number of matches the player has played per season.

Dhumal said the state associations are yet to send the proposal for the compensation package. Dhumal said not every player gets the same salary as it depends on the number of matches played and if they are part of playing XI or reserves. BCCI just can't send a lump sum to states and expect them to transfer the money accordingly, Dhumal added. The BCCI official, however, confirmed that payments to players, who took part in Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have received their full payments.

The payments issue was raised after a British media house wrote about the delay in distribution of prize money by the BCCI to its women cricketers, who finished runners-up in the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup, which was held in Australia last year. Following the report, it emerged that the BCCI has not paid salaries to its domestic cricketers.

IMAGE: PTI

