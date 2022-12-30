BCCI Releases First Statement On Rishabh Pant's Car Accident: 'Condition Remains Stable'

Rishabh Pant was involved in a dangerous car accident on Friday morning as his car crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant was travelling alone in his Mercedes GLE car when the accident happened. A CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV shows the exact moment when Pant's car collided with the railings of a divider. The footage shows the visuals of the road from the time of the accident.

BCCI releases statement on Pant

Media Statement - Rishabh Pant



The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.



BCCI released a media statement on Pant's health and gave a lowdown on how the accident occurred. BCCI said that Pant has two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear on his right knee while also hurting his right wrist, ankle and toe.

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," the statement released by BCCI said.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," the statement concluded.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that he has spoken to Pant's family members and the doctors who are treating him, adding that the player's condition is stable and that he is undergoing scans. Shah stated that the BCCI is closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support that might be needed.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," Jay Shah wrote.

Pant suffers horrific car accident

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said.

"He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Rookee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun," he added.

The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer didn't suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigations.

"When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home," Dr Nagar told PTI.

"He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn't put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him.

"However reports of X Rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI done." Ligament injuries have various grades and it can take 2 to 6 months to regain complete fitness.

Dr Nagar said the big bruises on his back, pictures of which have gone viral on social media, are not burn injuries.

"The injuries happened because he jumped out of car by breaking the window of his car as soon as it caught fire. As he landed on the side of the road on his rear, the skin was peeled off. But those are not burn injuries and not very serious." Dr Dishant Yagnik, medical superintendent at Max Hospital, Dehradun said Pant is being evaluated by a team of orthopaedists and plastic surgeons in the emergency ward.

(with PTI inputs)