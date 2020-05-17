BCCI Releases Statement On Latest COVID-19 Guidelines Issued By MHA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday, May 17. All the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to kick start on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely while the bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa has been rescheduled for a later date.

'BCCI will wait further before organising a skill-based training': Arun Dhumal

The BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal has gone on to say that taking into account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the cricketing body will wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players. The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount, adding that it will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level. The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)