BCCI Removes Soft Signals In IPL 2021, Third Umpire Can Overrule no-ball Decision: Report

With less than 2 weeks to go for the new season of Indian Premier league commence, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly taken a huge step after soft signals by the on-field umpires cost India many times at the ongoing series against England. Going by the reports of SportsStar, BCCI has revised the playing conditions for the upcoming IPL 2021 and it also includes the removal of the soft signal by the on-field umpires.

This decision by the BCCI comes after Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment over the soft signal call. Kohli had expressed his disappointment after India had to bear the brunt of the inconclusive decision on many occasions at the ongoing India-England series. The decision includes Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in the fourth T20.

Following many soft signal decisions which were given out, Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment during the presentation ceremony and had asked that why there can't be an 'I don't know' call with the umpires as well. Kohli's reaction after Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar was given out as a soft signal however, the third umpire called it inconclusive resulting the batsmen remaining out due to the soft signal decision.

Virat had said, "There was an instance during the Test series when I was next to Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) and he clearly caught the ball but he wasn't sure so we went upstairs. If it is a half and half effort and the fielder is in doubt, there is no way the umpire from the square leg can see it clearly. The soft signal becomes that important and it becomes tricky. I don't know why there can't be an 'I don't know' call with the umpires as well. It is similar to umpire's call as well. These are decisions that can change the course of the game, especially in these big games."

Kohli again outlined the confusion created by the soft signal. During a press conference, Virat had said that the umpire's call is creating a lot of confusion. If the ball is hitting the stumps it should be given out no matter what percentage of the ball hitting the stumps.

"If it hits the stumps or missing the stumps, it should not matter how much the ball is clipping because it is creating a lot of confusion. One more factor that needs to be considered is how the fielding team responds to a dismissal that is claimed. So look, it is a serious thing which needs to be considered because there is a lot at stake in bigger tournaments. You do not want any grey area hampering the game and it leaves with you no clarity,” Kohli added.

ICC to make changes in the ‘soft signal’ protocols

Apart from the soft signal, the BCCI has also amended the rules of no-balls given by the on-field umpires. Reports also state that the third Umpire can overrule the no-ball decision made by the on-field umpire in the IPL 2021. Also, in the case of the short run, the third umpire can overturn the decision made by the on-field umpires.

Talking about the rule of soft signal in international matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to make changes in the ‘soft signal’ protocols before the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand in June. A few days back, Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) initiated the debate at the ICC’s board meeting.

