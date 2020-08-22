ECB Chief Claims BCCI Keen On Replicating ECB's 'The Hundred' Model Despite IPL Presence

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came up with a launch date and a venue for the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On the other hand, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) 100-ball competition ‘The Hundred’ was shifted to 2021 after its inaugural edition was originally scheduled to commence in July this year. According to ECB’s outgoing Chairman Colin Graves, the BCCI is keen on replicating The Hundred model despite the presence of the highly-lucrative IPL.

‘BCCI's been talking to me about The Hundred’ – ECB’s outgoing Chairman Colin Graves

Colin Graves interacted with Sky Sports during the opening day of the final England vs Pakistan 2020 Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton. He revealed that ECB’s brainchild 'The Hundred' has generated a lot of interest in “some of the countries abroad, India in particular”. Graves claimed that BCCI has been talking to him about it for the last year on a regular basis as well.

While BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is yet to comment on anything related to The Hundred, one of the co-owners of popular IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale, recently spoke about the importance of an Indian presence in the England-based 100-ball competition. While talking on BBC’s Test Match Special, Badale said that the ECB can maximise the potential of The Hundred by getting Indian players to feature in the competition. He added that while the process might take some time, it should be a “huge strategic priority” for the England board.

BCCI confirms IPL 2020 dates as teams jet off to UAE

Earlier this month, BCCI announced that the IPL 2020 season will be conducted between September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will be played across three venues and teams have already started departing from India for the competition. IPL 2020 was originally intended to start on March 29 earlier this year but the pandemic forced the BCCI to delay the same by five-and-a-half-months.

England vs Pakistan 2020 roundup

BCCI’s preparation for IPL 2020 aside, the ECB is currently in the middle of their international home season. The ongoing England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series is into its final match, which went underway on August 21. The five-day contest will be followed by a limited-overs series against Pakistan and the home season will then conclude with the England vs Australia 2020 series.

