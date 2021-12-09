Last Updated:

'BCCI Requested Virat Not To Step Down As T20I Skipper, He Did Not Agree': Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly thanked Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in T20Is and ODIs and revealed that BCCI has requested him to not step down as T20I captain

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

Image: @HomeofCricket/Twitter/Team India-Insta


Former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has opened up on the decision to appoint Rohit Sharma as captain and said that the board and selectors jointly took the decision as they did not want to different captains for two shorter formats of the game. 

Sourav Ganguly further added that the BCCI requested Virat Kohli to continue as captain of the T20I side when he made aware to the board of his decision but said that he (Virat Kohli) did not agree and went ahead to relinquish captaincy. "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly told ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him," he added. 

READ | Was Virat Kohli relieved of his ODI captaincy due to 'trust issues' in the dressing room?

Virat Kohli sacked: BCCI Prez thanks him for his contributions

The BCCI president also thanked Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in T20Is and ODIs and said that BCCI has full faith in Rohit's abilities as a captain. "We have full faith in Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying.

READ | Virat Kohli said 'ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI' when he quit T20I captaincy

Rohit Sharma earlier took over as the T20I captain and now along with the ODI captaincy has also been appointed as India's Test vice-captain.

READ | Fans not happy with manner of Virat Kohli's sacking as ODI skipper; 'Deserves respect'
READ | Sourav Ganguly confirms BCCI axed Virat Kohli as Team India's ODI captain; statement here
Tags: BCCI, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com