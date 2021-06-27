BCCI Reveals Team India's 'current Hot Favourite' Dish And How It Is Prepared: Watch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian national team's "current hot favourite" meal while they are in Mumbai's Grand Hyatt preparing for their trip to Sri Lanka. On Sunday, the BCCI released a video of the hotel's chef creating the dish known as "Mock Duck." The film begins with Shikhar Dhawan introducing the most popular dish among Team India players to the audience before giving over the reins to chef Rakesh Kamble, who showed how it is cooked.

"Yummy Video Alert. The Sunday Food Fix! Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that's the current hot favourite of #TeamIndia," BCCI captioned the post. Chef Rakesh can be heard in the video claiming that the meal is a favourite of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and that Shikhar Dhawan has begun to enjoy it. Chef Rakesh further reveals that the Pandya brothers [Hardik and Krunal] order the meal once or twice every three to four days.

India's white-ball team led by Shikhar Dhawan is slated to travel to Sri Lanka early next month, where they will lock horns against the islanders for three ODIs and as many T20I matches. The series will commence on July 13 with three ODI matches before moving on to the T20I schedule, which will finish on July 25. The limited-overs side consists of players, who were not part of the Indian Test squad that had travelled to England early this month for the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final. The Indian Test team will be staying in the United Kingdom for another month and a half to play a five-match series against England.

India's tour of Sri Lanka

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

IMAGE: BCCI/Twitter/AP