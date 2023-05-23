'India Fastest Growing Sports Market For Next Decade': Adidas Chief After Inking BCCI Deal

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday that it has reached a deal with sportswear giants adidas to become Team India's new kit sponsor. The Board of Control for Cricket in India revealed that it has signed a contract with adidas till March 2028. With this deal, Team India will for the first time wear jerseys manufactured by one of the biggest sportswear brands in the world.

I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas May 22, 2023

BCCI also disclosed that the new jerseys will make their debut in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia.

BCCI and adidas reach deal

"The global sportswear brand will now design and manufacture jerseys, kits and other merchandise for India’s Men’s, Women’s, and U-19 teams The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) & adidas has today announced a brand-new partnership as the kit sponsor for the BCCI. The contract, which runs through to March 2028, will give adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game. adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training & travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s & youth teams. Starting June 2023, Team India will be seen in the three stripes for the very first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals," BCCI said in a statement.

"We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket," Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said while speaking about the deal.

Speaking about the partnership, adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said: “We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India.”

"With its rich history in sport through its long term and innovative agreements with the likes of World Champions AFA (Argentina Football Association), the All Blacks, Major League Soccer, and sports teams all over the globe, the new partnership with the BCCI will further enhance the brand’s presence across the region and strengthen its commitment towards growing sports in India. In addition to the Men’s & Women’s Senior National Cricket Team, adidas will also kit the India "A" Men's and Women’s National Team, India "B" Men's and Women’s National Team, India U-19 Men's and Women’s National Team, their coaches, and staff," BCCI concluded in its press release.