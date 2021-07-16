BCCI Secretary Jay Shah & President Sourav Ganguly Unveil T20 WC Trophy In Muscat

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly on Friday, July 16, unveiled the upcoming T20 World Cup Trophy in Muscat. With ICC announcing the groups of the T20 World Cup, the countdown for the marquee event has begun. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah shared the picture on his Twitter handle in which he can be seen with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly with the T20 World Cup Trophy.

Expressing his delight after unveiling the T20 World Cup trophy, Jay Shah wrote that the BCCI is pleased to take the sports far as Oman is the co-host of the T20 Cricket World Cup. Read Jay Shah's Statement-

Delighted to be here in Muscat, @TheOmanCricket with @SGanguly99 & @ICC officials for the announcement of ICC T20 World Cup groups. As a co-host & also a participating nation, this is a huge moment for the cricket-loving people here & we are pleased to take the sport far & wide. pic.twitter.com/2dyQJ1PJ8p — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 16, 2021

'Countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup kickstart,' says Jay Shah

ICC official release quoted Jay Shah who said, "With the announcement of groupings, our countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup kickstarts. There is nothing that separates the two groups as both are packed with sides that are highly competitive in the shortest format of the game. Having said that, the exciting T20 format is known for its surprises, and we must be prepared for the same. I am sure we will witness some exciting and nail-biting games."

“I am particularly delighted to be in Oman. As a major force in world cricket, the BCCI has always endeavoured to promote and assist Associate Nations. In my capacity as Asian Cricket Council President, my vision is to take cricket far and deep into Asia. Co-hosting the World Cup will put Oman Cricket on the global stage. They are also playing the Qualifiers and it will be an icing on the cake if they make it to the Super 12s,” added Jay Shah.

Sourav Ganguly on Oman co-hosting T20 WC

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, "It is good to get Oman in the frame of world cricket with the hosting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It will help a lot of young players take an interest in the game. We know it will be a world class event in this part of the world.”

ICC announces groups for T20 Cricket World Cup

As per the ICC, the groups, selected on the basis of team rankings as of 20 March 2021, see defending champions West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two more qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will comprise former champions India and Pakistan, as well as New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the another other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG, and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.

(Image Credits: @JayShah/Twitter)