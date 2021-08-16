Last Updated:

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Congratulates Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami For Their Batting

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has lauded the performance of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as the pair of Bumrah (34*) and Shami (56*) stayed unbeaten

Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah has congratulated the duo of Jaspirt Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for their gritty partnership against England to bring India back in the game. In the second Test at Lord's, Shami and Bumrah put on a magnificent 89-run stand to help India create a significant lead and hamper England's chances of a last-day win.

India declared on 298/8, with a target of 273 for England. The pair of Bumrah (34*) and Shami (56*) stayed unbeaten on 89, and they achieved their best Tests batting performances. The pair's contribution is India's highest ninth-wicket partnership in Test cricket in England.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was delighted by the performance of the duo and congratulated them by hailing their courage to display a fightback. Shah also hailed Ishant Sharma for his valuable knock of 18 runs. “Exceptional display of grit & determination by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah when India was in trouble. This partnership defines this team’s character. They rise when the chips are down. To do it Lord’s makes it special. Kudos to Ishant Sharma too,” tweeted Jay Shah.

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami put India right on top

India was in jeopardy after the dismissal of Rishab Pant and Ishant Sharma. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami brought India back into the game. The duo produced some excellent strokes and were a joy to watch. The two batted through the entire session to put India in a position from where it was highly unlikely for them to lose the match.

Later in the game, with Shami and Bumrah continued the exploits with the ball to dismissing both the England openers for a duck. Currently, England are 67/4 after tea with Ishant Sharma grabbing two wickets. India needs six wickets to win this match while England needs to survive a session to secure a draw.

