BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Excited To Take IPL's 'remarkable Journey' To UAE Yet Again

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jai Shah on Wednesday said that the Indian cricket board is taking the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) remarkable journey once again to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The 14th edition of the IPL had to be temporarily suspended with immediate effect on May 4 due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases after a few players were tested positive for the deadly virus.

Later that month, it was officially announced by the BCCI that the second phase of the tournament will be rescheduled in the UAE in September-October.

Jay Shah meets Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

Lately, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan who is the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development and Khalid Al Zarooni. Meanwhile, Jay Shah had also posted a few images of this meeting on his official Twitter handle as well.

He went on to caption the image as 'Taking @IPL’s remarkable journey to the #UAE again! Thank you, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan & Khalid Al Zarooni for your lasting friendship and vision. We will overcome trying times and challenges, together'.

IPL 2021

Prior to its indefinite postponement, 29 matches of IPL 2021 were completed with 31 more left to be played including the playoffs and the final.

The marquee tournament was shifted to the UAE last year as well due to a surge in COVID-19 cases earlier in the year. The event that was organised for close to two months i.e. from September 19- November 10 turned out to be a grand success.

After its indefinite suspension, the BCCI was actively looking for a window to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021, and last month, it was learned that the mega event might resume on September 19 and the summit clash will be played on October 9/10.

Earlier, reports had emerged claiming the national cricket board could lose a staggering INR 2,500 crore in profits if the remainder of the IPL 2021 is left untouched this season and they had also looked at UAE as a backup for rescheduling the tournament that was temporarily suspended.