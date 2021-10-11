BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Hails 'finisher' MS Dhoni's Crucial Knock Against Delhi Capitals

After the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured their berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah lauded MS Dhoni calling his blistering knock at the Dubai International Stadium the 'art of finishing'. Taking to Twitter, Jay Shah shared that 'many memories' had come alive, watching Dhoni seal the deal against Delhi Capitals (DC) and called the game 'an absolute cracker.'

CSK entered the IPL 2021 Final after beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first Qualifier on Sunday. By virtue of this win, CSK has made history by qualifying for their 9th IPL Final. In the DC vs CSK match, MS Dhoni, who is considered to be one of the best finishers in the limited-overs format, played a fiery knock of 18 runs in just 6 deliveries with 3 fours and 1 six.

The art of finishing - @msdhoni style. What an absolute cracker of a game. So many memories come alive when you see MSD finish a game like that #Dhoni #DCvsCSK — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 10, 2021

IPL 2021 DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni finishes off in style

Talking about his cameo in the end, the 40-year-old cricketer acknowledged his lean patch and outlined his strategy in the CSK vs DC Qualifier. He said, "(It was) nothing special, just watch the ball and hit the ball. I haven't done a lot in the tournament. So, you have to get that part of your system saying if you are batting well in the nets just look for the ball. What are the variations, what the bowlers will look to bowl." He added, "Other than that there was nothing much in my mind because if there are too many things floating around it becomes difficult to watch the ball."

MS Dhoni finishing records

The batting powerhouse is known for his legacy as a 'finisher' in the limited-overs format. Here are some notable MS Dhoni records that he holds to his name as the CSK captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

1. MS Dhoni played a cameo knock of 6-ball 18 against DC in IPL 2021 Qualifier 1

2. Mahi finished it off in style with a huge maximum against SRH in IPL 2021 league game

3. The 'Finisher' scored an unbeaten 34-ball 70 against RCB in IPL 2018 chasing a mammoth 206

4. MSD's rescued CSK with a valiant 84 after losing half their side against RCB in an IPL 2019 game

5. MS Dhoni helped CSK seal a semis berth with final over heroics against Punjab in IPL 2010