BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says 'June 25 Is A Red Letter Day For Indian Cricket'

Jay Shah recalled the beginning of India's Test journey, which started on this day in 1932 under the captaincy of legendary Indian cricketer CK Nayudu.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has described June 25 as "Red Letter Day" for Indian cricket, marking the anniversary of two important milestones. Jay Shah recalled the beginning of India's Test journey, which started on this day in 1932 under the captaincy of legendary Indian cricketer CK Nayudu. Shah also mentioned the 1983 World Cup win at Lord's, where the Kapil Dev-led side defeated West Indies to win the BCCI's first-ever ICC trophy on June 25. 

India played its first Test match against England at the iconic Lord's cricket ground on June 25, 1932, after becoming just the sixth team in the world to be granted Test status. India lost the match by 158 runs after being dismissed all-out for 187 runs in the last innings. India won its first Test match in 1952, almost 20 years after its first Test match. India has grown into a force to reckon with in all three formats of the game as just recently it reached the inaugural World Test Championship final, where it lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets. 

Meanwhile, India became the first country after West Indies to win the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. After being dismissed for just 183 runs in 60 overs, India was looking to taste another defeat before Kapil Dev and his men snatched victory from Windies' jaws. India won the final by 43 runs. India went to win the inaugural edition of the 2007 ICC World T20, where it beat Pakistan to lift the cup. India won its second ICC World Cup in 2011 and thus becoming the first country in the world to win 60-over, 50-over, and 20-over World Cups. India also has a couple of ICC Champions Trophy wins under its belt, which came in 2002 and 2013. 

Indian cricket's rise

India is currently ranked world number 2 in Test and T20I cricket, and number 3 in ODI cricket. Indian cricket has achieved great heights in the past decade, winning the Test mace for five years in a row before the superior New Zealand team destroyed the Virat Kohli-led side in the WTC final to snatch the cup. India has also reached two 50-over World Cup semi-finals since its win in 2011. India has played one T20 World Cup final and one semi-final in the last decade. 

