The duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are widely considered as one of the best opening pairs for India in white-ball cricket in the last decade. Although Dhawan is no longer a part of the Team India squad in T20Is and Test matches, the duo continue to open for the Men In Blue in the ODI format. Both players opened the innings for their country during the England vs India ODI series, however, they didn’t look to be in sync while playing together.

Rift between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma?

Cricket enthusiasts felt Dhawan’s slow strike rate might be a problem for the big-hitting Rohit, as rumors and speculations about a rift between both players started making rounds. The rumors about a possible rift were addressed by a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selector during a recent conversation with InsideSport. Revealing his thoughts on the same, the selector said there is no problem between the players but Dhawan’s strike rate needs to be discussed with the coaches Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour before India’s tour of Zimbabwe 2022.

"There is no problem between Shikhar and Rohit. It’s just that both have different ideas. It is not a bad thing. But yes, we will have a sit down with Shikhar probably after Zimbabwe tour on understanding his future plans. If he needs to change his batting approach, Vikram and Rahul are there to talk to him. We won’t interfere,” the selection committee member said.

Amazing stats of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting together

The duo of Dhawan and Rohit are regarded as one of the best opening pairs for India in the 50-over format as they have scored the 4th highest no. of runs in the history of ODI cricket. The list is led by the legendary opening pair of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 6609 runs while batting together at the top from 1996 to 2007. On the other hand, Dhawan and Rohit have opened the innings for India on 114 occasions so far and have returned with 5125 runs, which also includes 18 century stands and 15 fifty-run partnerships.

It is pertinent to mention that the 36-year-old Dhawan is currently leading the Men In Blue in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies. Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and others were rested for the series after the conclusion of India’s tour of England 2022, which prompted BCCI to name Dhawan as the captain. Rohit, Pant, Hardik Pandya, and others arrived in Trinidad on Tuesday for the 5-match T20I series against West Indies, which begins on July 29.

(Image: AP)