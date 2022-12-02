BCCI Set To Introduce 'impact Players' In IPL 2023; Know All About The New Rule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to implement a new rule in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to be held in April-May next year. The apex cricket body of the nation is planning to introduce the 'impact player' rule in IPL 2023. The BCCI has already tested the new rule in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is the country's domestic T20 tournament.

How does the BCCI Impact player rule work?

The rule will allow teams to bring in a substitute in place of another player already part of the playing XI, and use the change as an 'impact player'.

Teams will be required to submit the names of four players during the toss, who they might use as an impact player in the match.

Teams will be allowed to make a change in their playing XI by bringing in a substitute from the list of four players they picked during the toss.

Teams can only bring in the substitute before the 14th over of an innings. The replaced player will no longer be allowed to take part in the match, even as a substitute fielder.

Teams will have to inform the on-field umpires or the fourth umpire before making the change to the playing XI.

In case the number of overs in a match has been reduced to 10 overs per side due to any given reason, the impact player rule will not be applied.

Delhi was the first team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 to try out the 'impact player' rule. Delhi brought in Hrithik Shokeen as their 'impact player' during their SMAT 2022 match against Manipur. Shokeen replaced opener Hiten Dalal and made an impact in the match with a spell of 2/13 from his three overs. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also tested the new rule during the tournament this year.

The impact player rule was first introduced by Cricket Australia (CA) in the Big Bash League (BBL). The rule is referred to as the 'X-factor' in the BBL. The change was made to the BBL in 2020.

Image: IPL