BCCI Sets Base Price Of Franchises At Rs. 400 Crore In Women's IPL 2023: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to launch a five-team Women's IPL in March 2023. According to reports, the apex cricketing body has chalked out a plan for a 22-match Women's IPL, the inaugural edition of which will be held before the commencement of the men's IPL next year. The latest piece of information has now emerged suggesting that the BCCI has kept the base price for the Women's IPL franchises at Rs 400 crore ($50 million approx).

As per a report, the BCCI has set the base price at Rs. 400 crore, keeping in mind the base price set for men's IPL franchises back in 2008. According to InsideSport, five existing franchises in the men's IPL have already shown interest in buying teams in the women's IPL. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are among the men's franchises that have shown interest in buying a women's team. However, reports suggest that the men's franchises will not get any preference when it comes to selling the women's IPL teams.

BCCI's plans for the sale of franchises

According to the report, the BCCI has shortlisted 12 cities from six zones for the sale of five franchises in the Women's IPL. Dharamsala and Jammu have been finalised from the North zone, while Pune and Rajkot will be up for bidding from the West Zone. Indore, Nagpur, and Raipur have been selected from the Central Zone, while Ranchi and Cuttack from the East Zone. Kochi and Visakhapatnam have been shortlisted from the South, while Guwahati is the only city picked from the North-East.

BCCI's second plan states that the five teams will be sold without being assigned a home base or city and that the matches will be held across six venues in the country, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

The BCCI has been organising the Women’s T20 challenge tournament, which has gained much popularity and craze among cricket lovers in India in the past couple of years. The competition started as a one-off exhibition match between two teams in 2018 before becoming a three-team tournament. The Women's T20 Challenge will be scrapped by the BCCI once the Women's IPL starts.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI