BCCI Shares Pic Of Trent Bridge Pitch Ahead Of 1st Test; Fans Wonder 'Where's The Pitch?'

After losing the World Test Championship to New Zealand, Team India is preparing to take on England in the five-match test series as they look to make it a double on the home team. Back in February and March this year, the Joe Root led team played India in a 4 match Test series which the host won 3-1. Ahead of the start of the 1st Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an image of the Trent Bridge Pitch on their Twitter handle after which the fans were seen trolling the Nottingham pitch.

India vs England: BCCI shares glimpse of Trent Bridge Pitch

The pitches in England where the matches will be played will always be a topic of discussion during the series as the home team is expected to greet the visitors with a surface that has grass on it. When England toured India, visitors were welcomed with dry and spin-friendly surfaces and the pitch image shared by the BCCI for the ENG vs IND 1st Test looks like a hard deck with plenty of green.

A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge.



India vs England: Fans troll Nottingham pitch

After BCCI shared a glimpse of the Trent Bridge pitch which is just two days away, cricket fans were quick to troll the image. Here's what they thought -

ENG vs IND series schedule

The India vs England five-match Test series will get underway from August 4. As per the schedule, Trent Bridge will host the first Test from August 4-8, while Lord's will be hosting the second Test from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests (September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

The last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. During the 2011 tour, India was handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

