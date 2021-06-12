BCCI Shares Stunning Video Featuring Kohli, Bumrah In Practice Game, Pant Scores Big

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday shared a hair-raising video of Team India's first intra-squad match simulation ahead of World Test Championship (WTC) final. The video shows Indian men's cricket team players taking part in the first practice game ahead of the WTC final in Southampton. The video features Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami in action along with the rest of the members of the Indian squad, including youngsters such as Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Rishabh Pant.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant could even be seen raising his bat after what appears to be an explosive inning, firing early warning shots at the Kiwis ahead of the WTC final. Rishabh Pant was the key in India's victory over Australia earlier this month. Pant helped Indian win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with his scintillating innings down under. The Delhi Capitals star batsman then contributed during England's tour of India in February-March. Pant has been in great form ever since his return to international cricket, and the way he carried it forward in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has raised hopes amongst fans, who are betting for him to do well.

WTC final

The Indian squad is scheduled to play in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 18 in Southampton. The Virat Kohli-led side will then play a five-match Test series against England between August and September. The team is then expected to travel to the UAE for the remainder of IPL 2021, where they will most probably be joined by other international sides for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will likely be held in the UAE due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India.

The India team vs NZ WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), if the match ends in a draw, both teams will be crowned the joint inaugural champions of the WTC final.

IMAGE: Indian Cricket Team/Insta