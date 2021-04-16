BCCI Shortlists Venues For T20 World Cup At Apex Council Meet; Visa To Be Provided To All

With the ICC T20 World Cup fast approaching, the BCCI has directed nine cities to begin preparations for the marquee event set to be held between October and November this year, the board decided in its Apex Council meeting on Friday, as per ANI sources. Holding its seventh Apex Council meeting virtually, several items including the T20 World Cup, domestic season, Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and the BCA T20 league were placed on the agenda list. Amidst Pakistan's outcry over visa assurance, the board has also affirmed that it would provide visas to all participants of the World Cup, ANI sources informed.

"The nine venues have been informed and it was agains discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the COVID-19 situation and a call will only be taken closer to the event. It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the Coronavirus situation. But preparations shall be on," sources informed ANI.

At present, the BCCI is conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) across six venues. The matches are being played behind closed doors at Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, and Kolkata. It is yet to be decided whether the T20 World Cup will also be held without any crowd.

Domestic season from September?

On the decision surrounding cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the source said that there were positive discussions in the matter at the Apex Council meeting and added that the board has decided to adopt a 'wait and watch' policy on the matter. The source also informed that the discussion pertaining to the same will be held again in September.

"There were discussion on the domestic calendar as well, the BCCI is very serious about it and we are looking at September to kickstart the season with the Mushtaq Ali and then the 50-over and 5 days format, but then have to see how things pan out. You cannot predict the future in these circumstances," the ANI source further said.

ICC affirms plan B in place for WC

With the growing concern over the COVID-19 surge in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently said that it is closely working with the BCCI to ensure the safe conduct of the T20 World Cup slated to be held in October this year. Maintaining that the marquee event will proceed as planned in India, the ICC stated that plan B has been put in place in case things go down south. The T20 World Cup, originally scheduled to be held in 2020, had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak which subsequently led to a rejig in the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and the schedule of ICC events.

Acknowledging the COVID-19 threat looming over the sport after the resumption, the ICC interim CEO also said that they have been talking to other sports bodies to know about their methods. Allardice affirmed that the upcoming World Test Championship will also proceed without any further changes. The venue for the grand event had been changed from Lord's to Southampton amid the virus concerns. Meanwhile, as per reports, the UAE could be a backup option for the T20 World Cup after is successfully hosted the IPL last year.