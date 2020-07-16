BCCI Should Give Manoj Prabhakar 'benevolent Fund' Since His Ban Ended In 2005: ICA

The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) chairman Ashok Malhotra has requested the BCCI to provide former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar with his benevolent fund and gratis. The BCCI had banned Manoj Prabhakar for five years in 2000 after his alleged involvement in match-fixing along with a few big names like Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Azharuddin makes fans nostalgic by batting with typical wristy shots; watch video

Manoj Prabhakar match fixing: ICA chairman requests BCCI to give benevolent fund and gratis to the former Delhi coach

According to The Times of India, Ashok Malhotra requested the BCCI through a video saying that Manoj Prabhakar's ban ended in 2005. He added that the BCCI should give him the due benevolent fund. While speaking to the publication, Malhotra said that after serving his ban, Manoj Prabhakar has even coached a few teams (Afghanistan, Delhi). He reckoned that it's time the BCCI clears his dues too. Malhotra's demand to BCCI comes just a couple of days before the crucial Apex Council meeting.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Azharuddin rules out MS Dhoni's India return after IPL 2020 postponement

A BCCI official, who was well aware of the issue, spoke on it as well. The official said that in the benevolent fund scheme, which was in operation till 2004, the BCCI would deduct 25% of a player's match fee and give that money to the player after his retirement. He added that the BCCI should release his benevolent fund because it's the players' entitlement. The official also opined that the BCCI need not wait for an Annual General Meeting (AGM) for giving away this amount.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar wanted to become the fastest bowler in the world: Ajay Jadeja

The BCCI official further said that, however, if Manoj Prabhakar has to be given gratis and one-time benefit, then the BCCI's AGM will have to take a call. He added when Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Sharma, Ajay Jadeja and Manoj Prabhakar were handed their life bans for their alleged role in match-fixing, the BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) had approved a resolution that none of them would receive any financial benefits from the Board. So, the BCCI's AGM would have to amend that resolution.

Manoj Prabhakar played 39 Tests and 130 ODIs from 1984 to 1996. Besides scoring 1,600 and 1,858 runs in Tests and ODIs respectively, he picked up a combined tally of 253 wickets at the highest level. His last match was against Sri Lanka in March 1996.

ALSO READ | BCCI keen on hosting national team's training camp, IPL 2020 both in Dubai: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER