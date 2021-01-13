BCCI Takes THIS Generous Decision For Teams Participating In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Indian cricket boasts of a profound domestic circuit where several aspiring cricketers strive to make a name for themselves. However, the season was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic last year. The teams have now finally have earned an opportunity to prove their worth in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come forward to extend their support to the associations amidst the unprecedented circumstances.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: BCCI hikes hosting fees for organizing cricket associations

The BCCI has extended support towards the state associations by increasing the participation and organizing fees for the ongoing domestic T20 tournament, as per multiple Indian media reports. The board's secretary, Jay Shah, wrote to all the host associations to confirm the increased remuneration. The hosting fees for the season have been increased to ₹3,50,000 from the original ₹2,50,000. Apart from this significant raise, the participation fees for the teams have also been revised. The domestic teams will be paid ₹75,000 for their participation in the competition, which is ₹25,000 more than the previous season.

Jay Shah, in the letter, explained that this call was taken after receiving feedback from the staging associations at the recent BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad. He added how the action was taken in order to aid the participating teams and the hosting associations in helping the resurgence of domestic cricket in the country amidst the COVID-19 situation in the country. This is a welcome move as with the introduction of the bio-bubble, the six hosting associations had to bear an added cost

The 89th Annual General Meeting of the BCCI was held on December 24, 2020, in Ahmedabad. The meeting was chaired by the president of the board, Sourav Ganguly, and the secretary Jay Shah. The world's richest cricket board also took several monumental decisions for the betterment of their domestic players in the meeting. It was revealed that the board plans to give a lump sum amount to the state associations, who will then compensate their players accordingly for the curtailed 2019 season.

Sourav Ganguly, in the meeting, also asked the board officials to evaluate the options for the Ranji Trophy 2021. India's oldest domestic competition could take place after the limited-over tournaments (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021). With the association also looking to organise the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League in the country somewhere in April, it remains to be seen how they accommodate the Ranji Trophy 2021 season. It is also likely that the Ranji Trophy final this year would be held after the completion of the IPL.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

The T20 tournament went underway from January 10, 2021. A total of six cities will host the matches of the competition, and all the players and the officials will have to remain in a bio-secure bubble until the completion of the championship. This will be a significant opportunity for the players to impress franchises ahead of the IPL 2021 auction in an attempt to fetch a lucrative contract.

The wait is over… Domestic cricket is finally back! 😍



Paytm Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 begins today with Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu as the opener. Which team are you supporting?



Watch LIVE, 12 PM onwards on Star Sports 1/1 HD and Disney+Hotstar. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 10, 2021

