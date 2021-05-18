BCCI To Bear Quarantine Expenses Of All Australian Players, CA Chief Nick Hockley Confirms

Cricket Australia's (CA) interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley has confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will bear the expenses of Australian players and staff currently staying in quarantine in Sydney. Hockley, while talking to the Australian daily The Age, said the BCCI was funding the quarantine stay of all Australian players and support staff who were part of the IPL 2021 bio-bubble. Hockley said that BCCI had promised to make safe arrangements for all the players involved in IPL 2021, adding "they have delivered on that promise".

The Australian contingent, involved in the smooth conduct of IPL 2021, was flown to Australia in a BCCI charter plane on Sunday after the government revoked the ban on passenger flights from India. The Australian contingent arrived in Sydney from the Maldives on Monday morning, following which they had to quarantine themselves at hotels as per the guidelines issued by their government. Hockley thanked the BCCI for fulfilling its commitment and ensuring the safe return of all 40 members of the Australian contingent, who were part of IPL 2021.

Earlier, the BCCI had ensured all participants that the IPL was not going to be over for the board until each player and support staff reach back home safely. After the postponement of the IPL, foreign recruits were flown to the Maldives, where they were quarantined at a hotel before BCCI arranged a way back home.

IPL 2021 postponed

IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19 in separate bio-bubbles. It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: cricket.com.au)

