BCCI To Confer With 'out-of-form' Virat Kohli Before Squad Selection For SA Tour: Report

Virat Kohli, the former India captain, has had a hard spell in his cricket career, unable to score runs reliably for several months. The 33-year-old has failed to score runs on a consistent basis since his return to international cricket following a COVID-induced hiatus. Kohli's form has also been a source of concern for Team India selectors, who are likely to speak with him about his selection for the forthcoming home series against South Africa.

It has been learnt that the BCCI's selection committee, led by former India cricketer Chetan Sharma, will meet with Kohli before announcing the team for the South Africa series to discuss whether he wants to take a sabbatical before returning to playing for the country or he wants to keep fighting the decline. Kohli's dipping form is the reason that has pushed selectors to rethink his place in the Indian squad.

According to InsideSport, who spoke with a member of the selection committee, Kohli will most likely be rested for South Africa and Ireland series. Kohli is going through a hard patch in his career, a phase that every cricketer goes through, according to the BCCI insider. Kohli will undoubtedly recover from his slump, according to the source, but the selectors must first think about the team.

Kohli's form

Kohli is currently plying his trade in the Indian Premier League, where again he has failed to find his best form. The right-handed batter has crossed the 40-run mark on a couple of occasions but has also seen several single-digit scores in the 12 matches that he has played so far this season. Kohli has three ducks to his name in the current edition of the IPL, which is the most registered by the former RCB captain in a single season.

Kohli has played 12 matches in the IPL and has scored 216 runs at a dismal average of 19.64. The Delhi-born cricketer has just one half-century to his name. As far as Kohli's India career is concerned, he hasn't scored a single century in the past two years, which is very unlikely of the batting legend who already has 71 international hundreds to his name.

Image: PTI

