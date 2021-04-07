BCCI To Hold Apex Council Meet On April 16; T20 WC, Cricket In 2028 Olympics On Agenda

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a notice, confirming its 7th Apex Council Meeting on April 16 with 14 items on the agenda. This meeting assumes significance ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. With India stepping into the IPL 2021 season from April 9, the country is also looking at hosting the ICC T20 World Cup in October this year with teams from 8 countries visiting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Items on agenda

Apart from the T20 World Cup, a discussion on the domestic season, representation made by Telangana Cricket Association, and on Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association as well as the Board's final decision on including cricket in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will also take place, as per ANI sources.

While the date of the meeting has been confirmed, the time and venue of the 'special meeting' will be rolled out in due course. Other items on the agenda include a discussion on the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) decision to host a T20 league without paying heed to BCCI's warning, dialogue on the organization of T20 tournaments by Tamil Nadu CA, Mumbai CA, Karnataka CA, and Saurashtra CA and discussion of the formation of a working group for State T20 leagues.

As per sources, the appointment of support staff for the women's cricket team and discussion on international women's future tour programs will also take place in the meeting. Talks on affiliation with the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) is also on the agenda for the apex council meeting.

(With Agency Inputs)