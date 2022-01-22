BCCI To Hold Discussion With Team Owners To Decide Backup Venues For IPL 2022: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to meet with team owners on Saturday to discuss alternative backup venues for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The meeting will take place virtually, according to a team official who told news agency PTI that the governing body and franchises will explore backup locations for the IPL 2022 season. This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to rise.

According to the report, the BCCI and the franchises will also debate the location for the upcoming mega auction, keeping in mind that India is presently grappling with the third wave of the pandemic. Bengaluru is set to host the mega auction, which is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13. However, it appears that the BCCI and team owners are concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 instances in the country. Nonetheless, the BCCI's primary choice, according to the report, is for the IPL to be held in India in 2022.

After being postponed for several months due to the advent of COVID-19, the 2020 edition was held in the United Arab Emirates. The BCCI opted to bring the IPL back to India the following year but was forced to move out again as the country was afflicted by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted several franchises with positive results inside camps. The IPL, which is usually held in April-May, is expected to get longer this year with the addition of two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

Ahmedabad, Lucknow reveal 3 picks

Meanwhile, the two new teams on Friday revealed their three picks ahead of the upcoming mega auction. While the Ahmedabad franchise drafted Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill, the Lucknow franchises settled for KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi as their three picks. As per reports, both Hardik and Rashid have been signed for an equal sum of money - INR 15 crore. Shubman will reportedly receive INR 8 crore for his services next season. KL Rahul, on the other hand, has been picked as captain of the Lucknow team for a record-equalling sum of INR 17 crore. Stoinis and Bishnoi will get INR 9.2 crore and INR 4 crore, respectively.

