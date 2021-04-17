BCCI To Send Legal Team As Bihar Cricket Association Hosts BCL Without Permission

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its Apex Council meeting on Friday decided to send a legal team to look into the administrative activities of the Bihar Cricket Association apart from issuing a warning letter to the president after the state body refused to pay heed to the board's warning to not host the Bihar Cricket League (BCL).

While the BCCI has decided against forming an ad-hoc committee, the BCA has also been asked to submit a compliance certificate that their constitution is in line with the order of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the meeting said: "While a warning letter has been sent to the BCA President for going against the order of the BCCI and hosting the T20 league, a legal team is also being sent to Bihar to look into the functioning of the association.

"This apart, BCA has also been asked to submit compliance certificate in the next 15 days because so far they have been enjoying privileges of a member without abiding by the order of the Supreme Court." IPL petitioner Aditya Verma had on Friday afternoon requested the board to form an ad-hoc committee to help solve the current mess in Bihar cricket.

What is Bihar Cricket League (BCL)?

The Bihar Cricket League (BCL) was organised by the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) from March 20-26 and the event was staged in Patna. The seven-day tournament saw five teams participate in it. They included the likes of Dharbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators Patna Pilots, Angika Avengers, and Bhagalpur Bulls respectively.

